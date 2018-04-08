Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch

YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road.



The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup.



After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM.



Powers had been heading southbound from Fort Rd on Harrah Drain Road towards her home and for some reason veered/drove off the left side of the gravel road and off the roadway. The pickup rolled onto its top, landing upside down in about three feet of water.



The cause of death is believed to be by drowning and deputies say they don't think drugs or alcohol were involved.