Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday

RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload.

To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter.

Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly "Sensory Sunday" and Zachariah Case had a chance to check it out for the first time.

Zachariah started out by collecting his tokens, and then quickly headed to his first game.

During "Sensory Sunday's" at Chuck E Cheese no shows take place, the gaming area is less populated and the music is lowered. For Zachariah, this allows him to focus on the task at hand which is to catch the bees in his game.



Zachariah's mom says it's hard for them to come to Chuck E Cheese during normal operating hours because of the distractions. Often times, that can be hard in many environments for children with autism or special needs.



"Sometimes it's so loud and a sensory overload for them- this is a really a nice opportunity." said Zachariah's mom.



The Chuck E Cheese corporation launched this program nearly a year ago. When the general manager Randy Hettinger was first approached asking if he would take part in this program, he didn't hesitate.



"As soon as they said would you like to participate, we said we would love to participate," said General Manager Randy Hettinger.



Since bringing it to the Ti-Cities nearly a year ago, Hettinger says it has been a pleasure.



"Anytime you can see joy in their faces when they come in, it's a great feeling," said Hettinger.



It's also been a pleasure for Zachariah too. When asked if he would stay the entire two hours for "Sensory Sunday" he said "OF COURSE."

And that response was a "No-brainer."



If you're interested in participating in Sensory Sunday at Chuck E Cheese, the event is held on the first Sunday of each month from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.