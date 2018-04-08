Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday.

At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail.

It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist.

When YPD officers arrived, it was discovered that the male subject had what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest. After several minutes of first aid being rendered the 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yakima Police Department detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s live in girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd degree murder. YPD detectives are still investigating and no names have been released. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend

    Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:47:37 GMT
    YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...More >>
    YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...More >>

  • Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday

    Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:20:09 GMT
    RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload.   To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter.   Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...More >>
    RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload.   To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter.   Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...More >>

  • Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch

    Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:14:10 GMT

    YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch.  Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...

    More >>

    YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch.  Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...

    More >>
    •   