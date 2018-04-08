Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend

YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday.

At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail.

It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist.

When YPD officers arrived, it was discovered that the male subject had what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest. After several minutes of first aid being rendered the 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yakima Police Department detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s live in girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd degree murder. YPD detectives are still investigating and no names have been released.