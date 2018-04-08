Yakima woman fatally stabs boyfriend

4-9-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima Superior Court judge set $500,000 bail for a 30-year-old Yakima woman who police say stabbed and killed her on-and-off again boyfriend overnight on Sunday.

According to a Yakima Police report, Karina Enriquez and the victim, Carlos Meza, were trying to reconcile on Saturday night despite the fact that both of them had no contact orders against each other and had a history of domestic violence.

YPD says that night, the couple went to dinner and then a bar, where another man began talking to Enriquez. Enriquez told detectives that this made Meza angry, and the two began to argue before heading to another bar in Selah. The argument picked back up again as the couple headed home in the early morning hours on Sunday. Enriquez said while they were in the car, Meza began punching her in the face and pulling her hair.

According to investigators, the couple was still arguing when they got home in a neighborhood near 40th Avenue and Chestnut around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The responding YPD officer performed CPR, but Meza was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Enriquez is being held on second degree murder charges. During her preliminary appearance on Monday afternoon, prosecutors say that she and Meza had pending felony domestic violence cases against them in Superior Court before Meza's death.

Enriquez will be back in court in two weeks for her arraignment.

---------------------------

4-8-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday.

At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail.

It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist.

When YPD officers arrived, it was discovered that the male subject had what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest. After several minutes of first aid being rendered the 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yakima Police Department detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s live in girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd degree murder. YPD detectives are still investigating and no names have been released.