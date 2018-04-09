18-year-old getaway driver in fatal Union Gap shooting arrested

4-10-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - On April 9, probable cause was developed during the investigation to charge an 18-year-old Alexander Pelcastre of Toppenish with rendering criminal assistance to second degree murder.

Pelcastre was identified as the getaway driver of the suspect vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting on April 6 at around 9:42 p.m. and was booked into Yakima County jail on April 9 at around 9:30 p.m. on charges of rendering criminal assistance to murder in the second degree.

This investigation is ongoing. The Union Gap Police Department will release additional information as it is obtained.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430.

--------------------------------

4-9-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - The 21-year-old victim of the fatal Union Gap shooting has been identified.

On April 6 at 9:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Valley Mall parking lot, 2529 Main St. Union Gap in response to a shooting that had just happened.

When they got there, officers located an unresponsive 21-year-old male who suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. Arriving officers immediately began CPR until the medics arrived.

The gunshot victim was transported to Yakima Regional hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Efren Cervantes Sanchez of Yakima.

Witnesses say the shooting took place during a verbal confrontation between the victim and an unidentified male subject who fled the scene after the shooting. Video surveillance captured the fleeing vehicle, which is described as a red or maroon colored minivan.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430.

--------------------------------

4-9-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

UNION GAP, WA - Police in Union Gap are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night at the Valley Mall.

Witnesses told police that two men were arguing when one of them shot the other in the chest, before driving off in a red minivan.

When police arrived on scene they tried to give the victim CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Union Gap Police at 248-0430.