Union Gap PD investigating fatal shooting

Union Gap, WA- Police in Union Gap are investigating a fatal shooting. 

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night at the Valley Mall. 

Witnesses told police that two men were arguing when one of them shot the other in the chest, before driving off in a red minivan. 

When police arrived on scene they tried to give the victim CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Union Gap Police at 248-0430. 

