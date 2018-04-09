Valley Mall shooting suspect makes first court appearance

4-18-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday afternoon, the teenage suspect in the deadly shooting outside the Valley Mall in Union Gap two weeks ago faced a judge.

Luis Coronado-Vazquez had been on the run from police for nearly two weeks before an anonymous tip yesterday led them to the Grandview Motel in Grandview. Vazquez was arrested hours after jumping out a back window of the motel and hiding in a nearby mobile home park. Tonight, he's sitting in the Yakima County Jail on $1 million bail.

Meanwhile, court documents are shedding some new light on the deadly shooting that happened on Friday, April 6. According to police, the shooting may have been the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Investigators say the victim, Efren Cervantes-Sanches went to the mall to sell drugs to Vazquez and a friend, but they were going to buy the drugs with counterfeit money.

A witness later told investigators that after the deal, the victim looked at the money, chased after Vazquez, and punched him. Moments later, Vazquez pulled out a gun and shot Sanches in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Vazquez is now being held on 2nd degree murder and 1st degree assault charges. His next court appearance is in two weeks for his arraignment.

--------------------------------

4-17-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - Police have arrested 18-year-old shooting suspect Luis Coronado-Vazquez.

After nearly two weeks on the run from police, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Yakima Valley Mall parking lot on April 6 was arrested Tuesday morning in Grandview.

Everything came together for police very quickly overnight. Around 1 a.m. this morning, an anonymous tip came in that Coronado-Vazquez was hiding in Grandview, and just after 7 a.m., he was in handcuffs.

According to Union Gap Police, the lead task force was watching the Grandview Motel on Wine Country Road and Elm Street when they saw the suspect jump out of a back window just after 4 a.m.

Police from multiple agencies quickly set up a perimeter, and then YPD's K-9 Dexter was brought in to track the suspect.

Dexter led police to a mobile home park about a block away and found Coronado-Vazquez. He was arrested without incident.

Because of the police activity, Arthur H. Smith Elementary School was put in "secure and teach" lock down.

Coronado-Vazquez is being held on second degree murder and first degree assault charges. He should make his preliminary appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

--------------------------------

4-11-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.

UG Police believe him to be armed and dangerous and have issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder.

If you have any information call UGPD at 248-0430, 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 248-9980.

--------------------------------

4-10-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - On April 9, probable cause was developed during the investigation to charge an 18-year-old Alexander Pelcastre of Toppenish with rendering criminal assistance to second degree murder.

Pelcastre was identified as the getaway driver of the suspect vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting on April 6 at around 9:42 p.m. and was booked into Yakima County jail on April 9 at around 9:30 p.m. on charges of rendering criminal assistance to murder in the second degree.

This investigation is ongoing. The Union Gap Police Department will release additional information as it is obtained.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430.

--------------------------------

4-9-18 UPDATE:

UNION GAP, WA - The 21-year-old victim of the fatal Union Gap shooting has been identified.

On April 6 at 9:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Valley Mall parking lot, 2529 Main St. Union Gap in response to a shooting that had just happened.

When they got there, officers located an unresponsive 21-year-old male who suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. Arriving officers immediately began CPR until the medics arrived.

The gunshot victim was transported to Yakima Regional hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Efren Cervantes Sanchez of Yakima.

Witnesses say the shooting took place during a verbal confrontation between the victim and an unidentified male subject who fled the scene after the shooting. Video surveillance captured the fleeing vehicle, which is described as a red or maroon colored minivan.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430.

--------------------------------

4-9-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

UNION GAP, WA - Police in Union Gap are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night at the Valley Mall.

Witnesses told police that two men were arguing when one of them shot the other in the chest, before driving off in a red minivan.

When police arrived on scene they tried to give the victim CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Union Gap Police at 248-0430.