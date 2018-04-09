Woman goes into labor during her arrest for suspicion of using drugsPosted: Updated:
2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play not suspected
Prosser police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.More >>
Woman goes into labor during her arrest for suspicion of using drugs
Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs.More >>
Union Gap PD investigating fatal shooting
It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night at the Valley Mall.More >>
Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend
Yakima man stabbed by girlfriendYAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...More >>YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...More >>
Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday
Chuck E Cheese Sensory SundayRICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload. To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter. Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...More >>RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload. To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter. Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...More >>
Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch
YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...More >>
Food Truck Friday is back in Pasco - with more delicious food!
With warm weather finally heading our way, that means one thing: the return of the food trucks!More >>
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Hanford worker okay after air filter stops working
It was a scary moment for a Hanford worker Thursday when the worker's battery powered respiratory air filter stopped working while he was in an area that required it.More >>
Local farmers concerned about potential tariffs on Chinese goods
The White House is downplaying concerns of an all-out trade war between the United States and China.More >>
