2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play not suspected

PROSSER, WA (AP) - Prosser police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.
  
The baby's parents found her not breathing early Sunday morning.
  
The mother called an ambulance while the father started performing CPR on the baby.
  
Medics were unable to revive the child.
  
Police say the baby had already died by the time they arrived to the residence.
  
Authorities say they do not suspect foul play.
  
The Benton County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

