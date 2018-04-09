Pre-Barrel Tasting Weekend

4/20 – 4/22

11:00 – 6:00

Tucannon Cellars

40504 N. Demoss Rd.

Benton City, WA



“Is Spring Barrel Tasting too hectic for you?



Do you still want to sample out of the barrel?



Then Pre-Barrel is for you!



In an effort to extend Spring Barrel Tasting to our loyal customers, we are offering an early head-start to beat the crowds the weekend before! Premier Pass Holders and Tucannon Clubbers will get the opportunity to taste our 2015 Candy Mountain and Alder Ridge Syrah in addition to our typical tasting. We will also be making our signature wood-fired pizzas on Saturday from 12:00 - 5:00, as well as providing barrel room tours and vineyard tours all weekend long.