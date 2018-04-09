Wine Down & Paint

Tucannon Cellars

40504 N. Demoss Rd.

Benton City, WA. 99320

April 21st 5:30 PM – 8:00



Join us in Sugar Pine Barn as we learn to paint some beautiful spring flowers! Visual Arts Educator Beverly Beierle will be guiding us through every stroke as we create our own masterpieces. The event will take place in our event center, Sugar Pine Barn. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be provided, as well as all painting supplies & canvas, while wine and wine flights will be available separately for purchase.



This event is limited to 25 seats.

Guests are asked to show up at 5:30 to enjoy wine, snacks, and company, while the painting instruction will begin at 6:00.

Paintings take roughly an hour and a half, to two hours.



Please RSVP or purchase your tickets no later than 4/20

http://tucannoncellars.orderport.net/product-details/0207/Wine-Down-and-Paint