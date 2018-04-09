Sagebrush Hills Discover

Event Location (Please Include Street Address and City): Glenwood Square Media Works Theater - 5110 W. Tieton Dr. - Yakima

Event Date: April 21, 2018

Time of the Event: 10am - 6:30pm

Sagebrush Hills Film Festival presents Sagebrush Hills Discover -- a full day of FREE family-friendly films for kids of all ages! Films will play at the Glenwood Square Media Works Theater on Saturday, April 21, 2018, with snacks and interactive activities provided between films. Let’s watch a movie together! Sagebrush Hills Discover is supported by a grant from the Fresh Hop Ale Festival. Schedule: 10:00 AM - Ernest & Celestine. Animated. France, 80 minutes, English dubbed. A young orphan mouse befriends a vagabond bear, despite the harsh disapproval of both mouse and bear societies. 1:30 PM - Song of the Sea. Animated. Ireland, 93 minutes, English. A boy discovers his sister is a shapeshifting creature from a fairy world. She may be able to save the endangered fairy world - if he can save her first. 4:00 PM - Dream Catchers. Live-action. Various countries, 72 minutes, various languages. These award-winning and audience-favorite short films from the 2018 Children’s Film Festival Seattle address a wide range of topics and life experiences of children across the world. https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.sagebrushfilms.com&c=E,1,mbS0XmSN_TYhuD2bMtspg_UqIvj2r2zY0zdWtwJWTiJmQkInfdYuq71MnHuyC7rdr3LqWhxtZTyK6N7-XJ_ebV2XCYc8U5OrcAwc4IPPWj1XQtjOoFTq&typo=0