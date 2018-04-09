Viera's Bakery & Deli now open in Yakima

Viera's Bakery & Deli now open in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Moneytree murder trial Thursday part 1
Wapato audit
Moneytree double murder trial Wednesday part 1
Moneytree murder trial Tuesday
MoneyTree murder trial underway
Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend
YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...
Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday
RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload. To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter. Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...
Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch
YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...
YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...More >>
Urban Kitchen graduates put their cooking skills to the test
The tables have turned - instead of children sitting down and waiting to be served dinner, they're the ones cooking it.
Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds
A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.
Not guilty by insanity verdict sought for Moneytree murderer
Verduzco's defense team is expected to wrap up their case sometime next week and will ask the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.
Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew
As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations.
Central Washington Agriculture Museum open for the season
The Central Washington Agriculture Museum is back open for the season!
Two Othello women jailed in connection to 2016 Royal City murder
Two Othello women are jailed today in connection to a December 9, 2016 shooting homicide along State Route 26 near Royal City, and alleged additional suspects are connected to the December 22, 2016 killing of Jill Sundberg near George.
Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States.