Viera's Bakery & Deli now open in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Viera's Bakery & Deli has now opened in Yakima.

With an assortment of pastries, cakes, Mexican sweet bread PLUS a deli that makes sandwiches, there's plenty of treats for both your sweet and savory tooth.

The bakery is family-owned and has made these recipes for years. There's two current locations in Pasco and now this location in Yakima is on 5th Ave and Lincoln Ave.

For a full list of their items as well as the deli menu, make sure to check their Facebook page: Viera's Bakery & Deli Yakima or give them a call at 509-546-9726.