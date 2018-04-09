Viera's Bakery & Deli now open in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Viera's Bakery & Deli now open in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Viera's Bakery & Deli has now opened in Yakima.

With an assortment of pastries, cakes, Mexican sweet bread PLUS a deli that makes sandwiches, there's plenty of treats for both your sweet and savory tooth.

The bakery is family-owned and has made these recipes for years. There's two current locations in Pasco and now this location in Yakima is on 5th Ave and Lincoln Ave.

For a full list of their items as well as the deli menu, make sure to check their Facebook page: Viera's Bakery & Deli Yakima or give them a call at 509-546-9726.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend

    Yakima man stabbed by girlfriend

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:47:37 GMT
    YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...More >>
    YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 2:20 a.m the Yakima Fire Department responded to a medical incident of an unresponsive subject in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail. It was initially reported that the adult male patient was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Yakima Police Department Officers that were patrolling in the area also responded to assist. When YPD officers arrived, it was discov...More >>

  • Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday

    Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:20:09 GMT
    RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload.   To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter.   Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...More >>
    RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload.   To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter.   Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...More >>

  • Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch

    Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:14:10 GMT

    YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch.  Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...

    More >>

    YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch.  Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...

    More >>
    •   