Reading out loud to children proven beneficial

UNITED STATES - Reading out loud may reduce hyperactivity and attention problems in children.

A new study followed a group of kids enrolled in a positive parenting program from birth through age three.

Their parents got regular coaching on how to read aloud and engage in pretend play.

Researchers found these children were less likely to have behavior problems when they started school than their peers not in the program.

