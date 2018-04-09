Few adults are aware of cancer drug shortage - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Few adults are aware of cancer drug shortage

UNITED STATES - Another study reveals most Americans don't know that there are shortages of many cancer drugs.

A survey of over 400 adults found just 16 percent were aware of the shortage problem.

However, the majority said they would want to know about a drug shortage - and potential substitutions - if they were a patient.

