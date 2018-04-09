Tai chi provides benefits similar to pulmonary rehabilitation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Tai chi provides benefits similar to pulmonary rehabilitation

Posted:

UNITED STATES - Tai chi may help improve lung function in people with chronic breathing problems.

Researchers assigned 120 COPD patients to 12 weeks of tai chi instruction or pulmonary rehabilitation. 

Both groups had similar improvements in their breathing and overall quality of life.

Experts say tai chi is an effective, low-cost option in areas without pulmonary rehab services.

