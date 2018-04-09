Oregon governor signs net neutrality bill

SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill withholding state business from internet providers who throttle traffic, finalizing a proposal aimed at thwarting moves by federal regulators to relax net neutrality requirements.



The bill stops short of actually putting new requirements on internet service providers in the state, but blocks the state from doing business with providers that offer preferential treatment to some internet content or apps, starting in 2019. The prohibition applies to cities and counties, but exempts areas with only a single provider.



Brown signed the measure Monday.



The move follows a December vote by the Federal Communications Commission repealing rules that prohibited preferential treatment by internet providers. A group of states had already challenged the new rules, which are set to take effect April 23.

