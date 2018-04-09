Oregon governor signs net neutrality bill - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Oregon governor signs net neutrality bill

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill withholding state business from internet providers who throttle traffic, finalizing a proposal aimed at thwarting moves by federal regulators to relax net neutrality requirements.
  
The bill stops short of actually putting new requirements on internet service providers in the state, but blocks the state from doing business with providers that offer preferential treatment to some internet content or apps, starting in 2019. The prohibition applies to cities and counties, but exempts areas with only a single provider.
  
Brown signed the measure Monday.
  
The move follows a December vote by the Federal Communications Commission repealing rules that prohibited preferential treatment by internet providers. A group of states had already challenged the new rules, which are set to take effect April 23.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • 2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play not suspected

    2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play not suspected

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:38:55 GMT

    Prosser police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl. 

    More >>

    Prosser police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl. 

    More >>

  • Woman goes into labor during her arrest for suspicion of using drugs

    Woman goes into labor during her arrest for suspicion of using drugs

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:25:12 GMT

    Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs. 

    More >>

    Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs. 

    More >>

  • Union Gap PD investigating fatal shooting

    Union Gap PD investigating fatal shooting

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:35:56 GMT

    It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night at the Valley Mall.  

    More >>

    It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night at the Valley Mall.  

    More >>
    •   