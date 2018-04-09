More officers on patrol during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

More officers on patrol during Distracted Driving Awareness MonthPosted: Updated:
Local family fights to find loving husband and dad a kidney
The last few months have been quite the journey for Phillip DeLaPena: just 39 years old, Phillip is in end stage renal disease.More >>
Electric car charging stations coming to local cities
Starting this spring, Energy Northwest is spearheading a $1 million project to install a network of electric vehicle charging stations across 250 miles along Interstates 90 and 182 and US 395.More >>
Yakima woman fatally stabs boyfriend
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday.More >>
21-year-old victim identified in fatal Union Gap shooting
The 21-year-old victim of the fatal Union Gap shooting has been identified.More >>
2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play not suspected
Prosser police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.More >>
Woman goes into labor during her arrest for suspicion of using drugs
Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs.More >>
Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday
Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch
YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...More >>
Food Truck Friday is back in Pasco - with more delicious food!
With warm weather finally heading our way, that means one thing: the return of the food trucks!More >>
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
