More officers on patrol during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

WASHINGTON - As part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, there will be more officers on the lookout for distracted drivers in an attempt to reach their "Target Zero" goal.

WSP tells us that people who talk on their cell phone while driving are three times more likely to crash, and those who text while driving are twenty-three times more likely to crash.

The Target Zero campaign features families who have lost loved ones to distracted drivers.

"When I found out it was distracted driving, I had a lot of emotions," said one family member. "Just disbelief that my son was dead because he decided to text. That's how I felt and then I went to see him and I was very upset. We came back to see him a second time and that's when I actually closed the door and yelled at him."

The first fine for distracted driving is $136 and the second fine - if received within five years - is $234. If you are ticketed for driving while using handheld electronics, it will go on your record and be reported to your insurance provider.

The law allows you to hit the home button once to answer a phone call, but WSP says the smart move would be to pull over if a text or call is urgent.