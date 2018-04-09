6-Week Kids Yoga Series

Event Location: YogaJoy North 12501 N Division, Suite 5 Spokane, WA 99218

Event Date: Thursdays and Saturdays

Time of the Event: Thursdays 10:45am-11:30am, Saturdays 9:15am-10:00am

A fun and playful introduction to yoga, mindfulness, and meditation. Children will learn breathing techniques to reduce stress/anxiety and foundational poses to improve coordination, focus, confidence, and balance that serves them well throughout their lifetime. Yoga is non-competitive and a fantastic choice of exercise for kids of all ages because it has so many benefits and can be done almost anywhere. Sibling discount available, please inquire with namaste@yogajoynorth.com Thursdays, 4/19-5/24: 10:45-11:30 a.m. (3 preschool) – Parent & Me One adult included in registration fee Saturdays, 4/14-5/19: 9:15-10:00 a.m. (school age) – kids 5

6-Week Series: $60 Drop in Class: $12

Book online at www.yogajoynorth.com/workshops or call (509) 290-5086.