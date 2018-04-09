25-year-old Yakima shooting suspect makes preliminary court appearancePosted: Updated:
Fatal stabbing suspect in court
Moneytree murder trial Thursday part 1
Wapato audit
Moneytree double murder trial Wednesday part 1
Moneytree murder trial Tuesday
Electric car charging stations coming to local cities
Starting this spring, Energy Northwest is spearheading a $1 million project to install a network of electric vehicle charging stations across 250 miles along Interstates 90 and 182 and US 395.More >>
25-year-old Yakima shooting suspect makes preliminary court appearance
A Yakima man who police say shot another man at the Sunshine Motel nearly two weeks ago faced a judge for the first time on Monday.More >>
Yakima woman fatally stabs boyfriend
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday.More >>
21-year-old victim identified in fatal Union Gap shooting
The 21-year-old victim of the fatal Union Gap shooting has been identified.More >>
Chuck E Cheese Sensory Sunday
Body of Yakima woman found inside car that crashed into a ditch
YAKIMA COUNTY- The body of a 62-year-old woman was found seat belted inside of a pick up truck that had crashed into a ditch. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Marianna Powers' pickup was located upside down in the Harrah Drain drainage ditch in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road just to the south of Fort Road. The pickup was a green in color 1993 Chevy pickup. After talking with family members, it is believed that the collision occurred sometime last night around 9:30 PM. Power...More >>
Urban Kitchen graduates put their cooking skills to the test
The tables have turned - instead of children sitting down and waiting to be served dinner, they're the ones cooking it.More >>
Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds
A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds.More >>
Not guilty by insanity verdict sought for Moneytree murderer
Verduzco's defense team is expected to wrap up their case sometime next week and will ask the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.More >>
Yakima hops to be used for the royal wedding brew
As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married fairly soon... but what you might not know is that a Yakima staple will be a part of the celebrations.More >>
