25-year-old Yakima shooting suspect makes preliminary court appearance

UNION GAP, WA - A Yakima man who police say shot another man at the Sunshine Motel nearly two weeks ago faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

25-year-old Gilbert Penaloza was arrested at a Union Gap motel on Friday morning.

According to YPD, Penaloza shot 44-year-old Gavin Parker in the chest before fleeing the scene. Parker was rushed into surgery and is still recovering in the hospital.

Penaloza is being held on charges including first degree assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bail was set at $500,000.

Penaloza will be back in court in two weeks for his arraignment.