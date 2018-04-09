MyFitnessPal app breached; 150 million users' information stolen

UNITED STATES - If you use the fitness app called MyFitnessPal by the company Under Armour, you may want to know this.

The company announced the app has been breached and nearly 150 million users' data may have been stolen.

The company says the breach happened in February, but they did not notice the breach until a couple weeks ago. Information like usernames, email addresses and passwords have been taken.

Under Armour is still investigating this and has sent an email to users of the app, encouraging them to change their passwords immediately.

If you want to keep all your online information safe, April is Digital Spring Cleaning Month, and the Better Business Bureau is joining forces with the National Cyber Security to offer tips to keep your personal data safe at bbb.org/digital-spring-cleaning.