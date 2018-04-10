Richland Bomb Squad responds to Moses Lake airport - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Richland Bomb Squad responds to Moses Lake airport

Moses Lake, WA- The Richland Bomb Squad responded to the Moses Lake airport about 9 p.m. Monday evening. 

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, they found an improvised explosive device during the execution of a search warrant. 

The Richland officers were able to safely detonate the device without anyone getting hurt, but it was loud enough that several people in the area did hear it. 

