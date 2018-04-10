2018 Tri-City Water Follies artwork revealed

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.

Jason Fitzgerald with i3 Global designed the artwork that will be used on all promotional materials including posters, brochures, souvenir programs and other advertising for the Water Follies.

Fitzgerald is the art director at i3 Global, and this is the 13th year that he has created the art for the Water Follies. He says this year's inspiration came from the 1982 program cover because of the striking and colorful look to it.

The Tri-City Water Follies is coming up July 27 - 29.