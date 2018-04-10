Suspect still sought in Monday night Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, WA - A shooting happened last night in Yakima at 7:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Landon Avenue.

An argument started between two men when one man pulled a gun and shot the other man in the arm. That man now has a non-life threatening injury.

It is unknown at this time if this shooting is gang-related.

The shooter, 36-year-old Ricardo Rosilos, got into his car and left the scene right after the shooting.

The car was found in the 1700 block of S. 11th Avenue, but Rosilos is still at large. If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department.