Flooding season preparations underway in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - Since last year, the Office of Emergency Management as well as several other organizations have been working together to prevent any possibility of flooding.

Although it's predicted to be an average flood season, the threat could come at any time.

OEM, Public Works, and the County have been continually monitoring creeks for late winter snow melt and rising levels.

"We still have a chance of flooding; it might just be later on," said Tony Miller, interim director with OEM. "We're hoping we have a normal spring where it just melts off slowly and it's controlled."

If water does rise enough and streets flood, you should never drive through it. Roads erode away and it's dangerous to walk or drive through. Flooding may also cause man holes to lift.

You should seal the doorways in your home and have at least 3 to 5 days of food in your house.

Miller does say if you need sandbags to go to one of the local hardware stores to pick them up - the City and County do not provide any for free.