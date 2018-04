Make the Park Shine Day

Place: Sacajawea State Park, Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco

Info: The annual cleanup of the park for the summer season.

Saturday April 14, 9 AM to 2 PM with a potluck at 12:30. Tools are provided, but bring gloves. Bring a favorite dish if you would like to join the potluck. This is a free State Park Day so a Discover Pass is NOT required.