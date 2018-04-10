Copper thieves cause power outage in Wallula areaPosted: Updated:
Kennewick woman dead after being struck while crossing I-84
On April 10, 2018, at about 4:57 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash on I-84, near milepost 189.
Copper thieves cause power outage in Wallula area
Pacific Power is working with Walla Walla County law enforcement officials to apprehend copper thieves who caused more than $50,000 in damage on March 28 and cut electrical service to more than 1,000 customers for eight hours.
18-year-old getaway driver in fatal Union Gap shooting arrested
On April 9, probable cause was developed during the investigation to charge an 18-year-old Alexander Pelcastre of Toppenish with rendering criminal assistance to second degree murder.
2018 Tri-City Water Follies artwork revealed
The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.
Richland Bomb Squad responds to Moses Lake airport
The Moses Lake Police Department found an improvised explosive device during the execution of a search warrant.
Local family fights to find loving husband and dad a kidney
The last few months have been quite the journey for Phillip DeLaPena: just 39 years old, Phillip is in end stage renal disease.
Electric car charging stations coming to local cities
Starting this spring, Energy Northwest is spearheading a $1 million project to install a network of electric vehicle charging stations across 250 miles along Interstates 90 and 182 and US 395.
Yakima woman fatally stabs boyfriend
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours on Sunday.
2-month-old Prosser baby's death under investigation; foul play not suspected
Prosser police say they are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.
