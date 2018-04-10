Kennewick woman dead after being struck while crossing I-84

STANFIELD, OR - On April 10, 2018, at about 4:57 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash on I-84, near milepost 189 right between Stanfield and Echo.

Preliminary investigation revealed 49-year-old Rosialy Carmia Tiffany of Kennewick was crossing the travel lanes of I-84 when she was struck by a 2006 Volvo station wagon, driven by 41-year-old James Braxton Creel of Portland, OR.

Tiffany had left her vehicle and, for unknown reasons, tried to cross the freeway where she was struck while in the fast lane. Tiffany was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The freeway was closed down and traffic had to be routed through the town of Echo for about four and a half hours during the investigation.

Creel was not injured in the incident.

Use of alcohol on Tiffany's part is being considered a contributing factor in the crash.