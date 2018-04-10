Mark Zuckerberg testifies for Facebook's breach of profile information

Mark Zuckerberg testifies for Facebook's breach of profile informationPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Local firefighters train for fire season
Local firefighters train for fire season
From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.More >>
From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties near completion of 9-1-1 dispatch service merger
Benton and Franklin Counties near completion of 9-1-1 dispatch service merger
It's been a long time coming: the 9-1-1 dispatch merger for two local counties.More >>
It's been a long time coming: the 9-1-1 dispatch merger for two local counties.More >>
"I Am Not Invisible" Women Veterans Exhibit at CBC
"I Am Not Invisible" Women Veterans Exhibit at CBC
Today, Walla Walla's Medical Center shared the "I Am Not Invisible" Women Veteran's Exhibit at Columbia Basin Community College.More >>
Today, Walla Walla's Medical Center shared the "I Am Not Invisible" Women Veteran's Exhibit at Columbia Basin Community College.More >>
Uber Health: Get to your appointments on time, even without a car
Uber Health: Get to your appointments on time, even without a car
Uber is more than just a ride-sharing company these days: they've got Uber Eats, Uber Business, and now Uber Health, which is just beginning to launch in the Tri-Cities.More >>
Uber is more than just a ride-sharing company these days: they've got Uber Eats, Uber Business, and now Uber Health, which is just beginning to launch in the Tri-Cities.More >>
Kennewick woman dead after being struck while crossing I-84
Kennewick woman dead after being struck while crossing I-84
On April 10, 2018, at about 4:57 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash on I-84, near milepost 189.More >>
On April 10, 2018, at about 4:57 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash on I-84, near milepost 189.More >>
Copper thieves cause power outage in Wallula area
Copper thieves cause power outage in Wallula area
Pacific Power is working with Walla Walla County law enforcement officials to apprehend copper thieves who caused more than $50,000 in damage on March 28 and cut electrical service to more than 1,000 customers for eight hours.More >>
Pacific Power is working with Walla Walla County law enforcement officials to apprehend copper thieves who caused more than $50,000 in damage on March 28 and cut electrical service to more than 1,000 customers for eight hours.More >>
18-year-old getaway driver in fatal Union Gap shooting arrested
18-year-old getaway driver in fatal Union Gap shooting arrested
On April 9, probable cause was developed during the investigation to charge an 18-year-old Alexander Pelcastre of Toppenish with rendering criminal assistance to second degree murder.More >>
On April 9, probable cause was developed during the investigation to charge an 18-year-old Alexander Pelcastre of Toppenish with rendering criminal assistance to second degree murder.More >>
2018 Tri-City Water Follies artwork revealed
2018 Tri-City Water Follies artwork revealed
The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.More >>
The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.More >>
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Cindy Shirley becomes first female crew chief for Miss HomeStreet
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Richland Bomb Squad responds to Moses Lake airport
Richland Bomb Squad responds to Moses Lake airport
The Moses Lake Police Department found an improvised explosive device during the execution of a search warrant.More >>
The Moses Lake Police Department found an improvised explosive device during the execution of a search warrant.More >>