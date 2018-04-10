Mark Zuckerberg testifies for Facebook's breach of profile information

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his highly anticipated appearance on Capitol Hill today to answer questions about Facebook user data and how Russians used the social media platform to interfere in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Facing nearly half of the U.S. Senate, Mark Zuckerberg is under fire after the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica took data from over 87 million Facebook profiles without the users' knowledge.

This information was used to potentially influence the past election.

"I started Facebook, I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here," Zuckerberg said.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake," said Senator Maria Cantwell. "It was my mistake and I'm sorry."

Sen. Cantwell was one of the 43 senators that questioned Zuckerberg today.

"During the 2016 campaign, Cambridge Analytica worked with Trump campaign to refine tactics," stated Sen. Cantwell. "Were employees involved in that?"

"Senator, I don't know that our employees were involved with Cambridge Analytica, although I know that we did help out the Trump campaign overall, in sales support, in the same way we do with other campaigns," replied Zuckerberg.

Now Facebook is trying to notify users whose data was at risk, linking to a private tool with steps to delete the data.

Officials of Facebook say that they are hiring thousands of people to help keep the website safe.