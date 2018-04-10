Uber Health: Get to your appointments on time, even without a car

KENNEWICK, WA - Uber is more than just a ride-sharing company these days: they've got Uber Eats, Uber Business, and now Uber Health, which is just beginning to launch in the Tri-Cities.

Family-First Dental in Kennewick is one of the first healthcare clinics to launch this new program. This morning, Uber driver David McClain picked up his passenger scheduled for an appointment at Family-First.

"I drive for Uber because I really enjoy providing the service to people," McClain said.

McClain has been driving for Uber in the Tri-Cities for nearly a year now, and it brings him joy knowing he's able to make sure people have access to safe rides.

Typically, McClain drives customers during the evening hours, but today looks a little different for him. He sits at his location waiting to get a notification on his driver app from a customer. The notification he receives just so happens to be an Uber Health patient.

Meanwhile, the patient, Kim, receives a text message on her phone alerting her when her driver [McClain] will arrive.

Kim is currently unable to drive herself to the dentist because of the pain medication she's been prescribed. For her, Uber Health is the only way she would be able to make her appointment, and McClain is more than willing to help.

"I look forward to showing up to someone's house and realizing that it's somebody who needs to get to an appointment," said McClain.

During the ride, the two laugh, talk, and Kim is filled with reassurance as she heads to the dentist.



"After this trip you'll be like 'Oh my gosh, I love riding with Uber. I can't wait to ride with David again," McClain joked to Kim. He gets her to her appointment on time.

A few hours later, after Kim's appointment, Family-First Dental calls out for another Uber to take Kim home from her appointment.

Denise, the receptionist at Family-First says oftentimes it costs the healthcare clinics when patients no-show. By paying for a driver to be sent over to their home, the clinic not only saves in the long run, but also allows their patients to get the health care they need.

All healthcare clinics have to do is log onto the www.UberHealth.com website to start using this service.