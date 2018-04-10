"I Am Not Invisible" Women Veterans Exhibit at CBC

PASCO, WA - Today, Walla Walla's Medical Center shared the "I Am Not Invisible" Women Veterans Exhibit at Columbia Basin Community College.

The exhibit recognizes nearly 20 women veterans who have served in the United States Military, and the purpose is to make sure none of the many women veterans go unnoticed.

The display is a loan from the Oregon State Department of Veterans Affairs and highlights the 20 women's stories and how they actively served in the military.



The VA's office wants women to know that there are not only resources avialable for them, but also a community of other women veterans around them.

If you are a veteran, you can contact the "Women's Veteran's Call Center" at 1-(855)-VA-Women.