Local firefighters train for fire season

RICHLAND, WA - From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.

For the next two days, this training is to prepare for any upcoming fire in the summer, something the chief of Pasco Fire Department says we can expect in our area.

"It's really important to get everybody together ahead of time, because in fire, what's really important is relationships," Chief Bob Gear said. "If you know people and you know who you are going to work for, it makes it go a lot better when you have to wake up at two in the morning and get there and the fire is burning. We have to get going right away; you don't happen to meet someone for the first time."

Chief Gear says we might be in for an above normal fire season due to the high grass growth with virtually no snow this year to knock any of the grass down. The department is expecting to be quite busy here in the basin.