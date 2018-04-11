Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for reelection - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for reelection

Posted: Updated:

Washington, DC- Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election. 
He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning. 
He just hosted a donor retreat last week in Texas, but has been vague about his plans for the last several months.

Ryan has served nearly two decades in Congress. 
He will finish out his term and retire in January. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures