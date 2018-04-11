One person injured after gang related drive-by shooting in Terrace Heights

4-11-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - One person is hurt and two suspects are on the loose after a shooting Tuesday night near the Yakima Sportsman State Park in Terrace Heights.

The Violent Offenders Task Force is looking for a 20-year-old white man and a 26-year-old Hispanic man, both from Wapato.

The two suspects fired multiple gunshots from inside a red SUV at a person in another car. Police found the victim inside his car at a nearby car wash. The victim told police he knows both suspects from previous gang involvement.

Luckily the victim had no gunshot wounds, but he was treated for other injuries.

Yakima Sheriff's say both suspects could face first degree assault charges for the drive-by shooting.

YSO also says the rare thing about this case is that the victim - who has previous gang involvement - cooperated with them. Usually gangs tend to handle situations like these on their own.

4-11-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA – On April 10, 2018, at 6:15 pm, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of S. Keys Rd and University Parkway for a report of someone from a red SUV shooting a firearm at another vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found the victim at a nearby car wash. The victim said he knew the identity of the shooter and driver of the red SUV from prior gang involvements.

He said he first noticed the suspects while traveling on Highway 97, when the red SUV pulled up next to him and the occupants began to flash gang signs at the him. The red SUV found the victim a while later in Terrace Heights and someone inside began firing a handgun at the victim’s vehicle. There were multiple bullet holes on the driver's side of the victim’s vehicle, but luckily the victim was not injured by bullets. The victim was treated for other injuries by medics on scene and later went to the hospital on his own.

There is one report of a house being struck by a bullet from the gunfire. People were in the home at the time of the shooting and thankfully no one was injured.

The Violent Offenders Task Force is currently looking for a 20-year-old white male and 26-year-old Hispanic male both from Wapato.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Moxee Police Department, the Violent Offenders Task Force, the Yakima Police Department, and the East Valley Fire District.