Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events

KENNEWICK, WA - Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21, except those youths registered for the “Special Needs Fishing Event” on Friday, April 20, or the “Kids' Fishing Day” event on Saturday, April 21. In addition, the daily limit is reduced to three trout during the events.

April 18 and 19 – Columbia Park Pond closed to all public fishing.

April 20 – Pond closed to public fishing except those participants registered for the “Special Needs Fishing Event.”

April 21, 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Pond closed to public fishing except those participants registered for the “Fishing Kids” youth fishing event.

April 21, 5:01 p.m. – Pond reopens to fishing for juveniles (age 14 and under) and those adults with a disability license and a designated harvester companion card.

This rule change is necessary to ensure safe and successful youth fishing events. The fish will be planted prior to the event to better acclimate them before the event. Several thousand fish will be stocked into the pond. On the days of the event, pre-registered kids will be allowed to fish.

The Kids' Fishing events have been held at Columbia Park Pond for the past 17 years. The events this year will bring out more than 1,400 registered youths and anglers with special needs to introduce them to the fun of fishing. The pond re-opens to the public on Saturday, April 21 at 5:01 p.m. Columbia Park Pond is only open to fishing by juvenile anglers (ages 14 and under) and adults with a disability who have a designated harvester companion card.