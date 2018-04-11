Light-adaptive contact lenses could soon become available

UNITED STATES - New contact lenses could help shield your eyes from the sun!

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first contact lens with "light adaptive technology." That means they automatically darken when exposed to bright light.

The soft contacts from Acuvue will be available for both near- and far-sighted people.

The company does stress, however: the darkening contacts should not replace UV-blocking sunglasses, because they don't cover the entire eye.