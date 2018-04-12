PNWU teaches healthy alternatives in Mexican cuisine

YAKIMA, WA - Eating Mexican food can be delicious but have quite a bit of calories and ingredients that make you feel guilty. PNWU is teaching the next generation of doctors all about culinary medicine and how nutrition and food is a huge part of being healthy. YVIPEC’s Culinary Medicine program aims to empower a healthier diet among Mexican and Mexican-Americans.

Several food swaps can come from the oil used in cooking to what you put and wrap your tacos in. Instead of using a corn tortilla, a healthier alternative can be whole wheat/whole grain tortillas or a lettuce wrapped taco.

Making a homemade taco seasoning as well cuts down on preservatives and salt you consume in typical store-bought mixes.

Another alternative to a taco salad can come from the dressing that is used - using homemade salsa or guacamole can cut the calories and fat down on a traditional taco salad.

Although the class is not yet offered to the public, within the next few months PNWU is hoping to have students teach several of these classes to the community. There are several cooking classes as well as health coaches available in the community as well to teach these healthy swaps, some of which can be found on WWW.healthyeatsnutrition.com. Health Coach Elaina Moon offers several recipes & tips to eat healthier.