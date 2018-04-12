CRIME STOPPERS: Elias Bustos

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elias Bustos, a.k.a. Marroquin.

Bustos is wanted by law enforcement for escape from community custody. He is 32 years old (DOB: 12/11/1985), 5'7", 245 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Bustos has several tattoos: an Indian skull and tribal half sleeve on his right arm, Hebrew with tribal on his left arm, and the Pillsbury Dough Boy on his left hand.

Bustos was last seen in Kennewick on Wednesday, April 11 when he fled from law enforcement. At that time he was driving a silver BMW SUV with temporary plates in the window.

If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.