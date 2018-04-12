$1 million federal grant to help study of transgender kids

SEATTLE, WA - The first large-scale, national study of transgender children, including some as young as 3, is poised to expand thanks to a five-year, $1 million grant awarded by the National Science Foundation to the professor leading the project.



University of Washington psychologist Kristina Olson, 36, was named winner of the NSF's annual Waterman Award, the government's highest honor for scientists in the early phases of their careers.



While the award citation honors Olson for a broad range of research, she has become best known as leader of the TransYouth Project.



Launched in 2013, the project has recruited more than 300 children ages 3-12 from 45 states, with the goal of tracking their development over 20 years. The grant will help maintain the study as many of the children go through adolescence.

