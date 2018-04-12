Telemundo Anchor/Multi-Media Journalist KNDU/O - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Posted on 04/12/18

Telemundo TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington is looking for an aggressive Multi-Media Journalist. We are seeking creative storytellers with the ability to shoot, edit and write for broadcast, social media and web. We’re a great place to start your journalism career! Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record and pass a pre-employment drug test. EEO, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Please email your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com. Or mail to Jana Gray, News Director, 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336.

