Posted on 04/12/18

DIGITAL ACCOUNT COORDINATOR

KHQ, Inc. in Spokane, Washington is looking for a Digital Account Coordinator to assist in the execution, measurement and reporting of online advertising and marketing campaigns for our clients. The right candidate will have a strong understanding of the online advertising industry, including programmatic display and social media. This highly motivated coordinator will work across various corporate divisions. They will help account executives build strong client relationships through exceptional campaign management and client satisfaction.

Responsibilities

Together with Account Executives, assist the department in proactively managing new and existing relationships with clients

Manage daily execution of ad campaigns, social media promotions and other client-related deliverables throughout the company

Analyze performance data, build client-facing reports, provide interpretation and strategic steps to meet goals

Facilitate and coordinate campaign execution between all teams

Understand client’s business needs and provide clients with tools and assets to achieve stated goals

Acquire and maintain an adequate level of knowledge and up-to-date practices and strategies in the management of online media

Assist the company’s digital media team in working with third-party vendors and clients

Requirements

Associate or Bachelor degree in a related field preferred

Online advertising exposure or experience

Knowledge of the online advertising industry, industry participants, trends and technologies

Excellent communication and organization skills with a demonstrated history in client satisfaction

Highly motivated to excel with minimal supervision

Strong ethical values

Resourceful, dependable and able to manage multiple priorities simultaneously

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Excellent presentation and communication skills

Ability to build and maintain relationships both inside and outside of the company

Flexibility in work availability

Why KHQ?

We truly believe that where you work matters. We aren’t robots – we can’t be effective, innovative digital media planners if we work extreme hours. (Plus, many of us have families!) So, while we may invest extra time to put on the finishing touches to a media campaign, we strive to accurately scope projects and average a normal work week.

We need brains, ambition and passion to continue helping our clients build their business. We provide a comprehensive benefits program that is designed to help meet the needs of our employees and their families while providing flexibility, financial independence, security and protection. We offer a variety of core and voluntary benefit plans including medical, dental, disability, life insurance, 401(K) with amazing employer contributions, flexible spending, vacation and a legal program. Did we mention the on-site work-out facility? Spend your break on the elliptical, or maybe foosball or ping-pong is more your style. We are right in the heart of Spokane, which makes for an easy commute no matter what part of town you live in.

When you join KHQ, you do more than simply switch companies. You become part of the KHQ family. KHQ is committed to breakthrough innovation and the success of our employees. Come see what it’s like to be with the number one news station in the Spokane market. You’ll find a fun, fast paced and supportive culture, where all our success comes from our belief in our employees.

Qualified candidates please send a cover letter, resume, and list of references to: local.sales@khq.com KHQ is an equal opportunity employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. Our goal is to create an inclusive workplace for all.