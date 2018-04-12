Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery

PASCO, WA - A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.

It was a scary morning for the owner of La Palma Groceries in Pasco. As seen in the surveillance footage, the suspect walks up to the counter appearing to buy something when he pulls out a gun.

You can see the owner hand over the money, and then the suspect takes off. He was last seen running down Lewis Street towards the alley between Elm and Douglas.

Today we spoke with the owner's son, who says this isn't something that happens very often. In fact, since opening 15 years ago, they've only been robbed three times. He says his dad is doing okay, and that the suspect only made off with about $100.

Footage shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie, hat, jeans, and sunglasses. He's described as 5'9" to 6' tall, with a light complexion,a prominent nose, and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasco Police.