Throwback Thursday: Exploring the history of the Pendleton Woolen Mills

PENDLETON, OR - You may have heard of the Pendleton Woolen Mills, but do you know the history behind the business?

For starters, it's been around for 109 years. It's also one of the few wool mills left in the country, and one of the only remaining textile plants in Oregon.

The mill cranks out about 20,000 pounds of wool a week, running 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. They started off making their famous Native American blankets that date back to the 1800's, but today they've expanded with clothes and furnishings.

While we got a little tour of the historic site, the mill's manager said one of his favorite things to do is step outside into the parking lot to see all of the different license plates from around the country. He says people come from all over to Pendleton to see and hear the historic story of this family operation.