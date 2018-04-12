DNR seismometer stolen off Rattlesnake RidgePosted: Updated:
Jury now deciding fate of Moneytree double murder suspect
A Yakima County jury began deliberations on Thursday afternoon after the prosecution and defense completed closing arguments in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco.More >>
Another bout of the flu anticipated in some Washington counties
If you're running low on hand sanitizer, you may want to restock... because flu season isn't over yet.More >>
DNR seismometer stolen off Rattlesnake Ridge
We learned today that a seismometer was stolen from up on Rattlesnake Ridge.More >>
PNWU teaches healthy alternatives in Mexican cuisine
Eating Mexican food can be delicious but have quite a bit of calories and ingredients that make you feel guilty.More >>
One person injured after gang related drive-by shooting in Terrace Heights
One person is hurt and two suspects are on the loose after a shooting Tuesday night near the Yakima Sportsman State Park in Terrace Heights.More >>
Yakima woman fatally stabs boyfriend
The Yakima County Prosecutor's Office is suspending filing of any criminal charges against a Yakima woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend.More >>
National Pet Day 2018
National Pet Day 2018
Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
16-year-old Yakima Greenway rapist to be tried as an adult for 3 rape cases
A teen boy being charged as an adult is back in court facing rape allegations in three separate attacks.More >>
Suspect still sought in Monday night Yakima shooting
A shooting happened last night in Yakima at 7:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Landon Avenue.More >>
