Another bout of the flu anticipated in some Washington counties

YAKIMA, WA - If you're running low on hand sanitizer, you may want to restock... because flu season isn't over yet.

The Centers for Disease Control report Washington is one of many states going through another wave of the flu. This time around - Spokane, King, Kitsap, and Clark Counties are seeing cases of influenza Type B.

A nurse with Yakima Farm Workers Clinic says the state is still getting 21 percent of positive flu exams. She also says that everyone should continue to be vigilant; because just like type A, type B influenza can be deadly.

"Sometimes you do see the flu come in waves," said Victoria Larios, an infection preventionist. "Especially if there was several people that were out that were ill... the flu is the flu; there is not necessarily any difference in any, there's no worse flu, it just depends on the person."

There have been more than 250 flu deaths in Washington since the beginning of this flu season. The flu season generally ends towards the end of June.