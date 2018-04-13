Crash partially blocking Hwy 12 over White Pass Friday morning - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crash partially blocking Hwy 12 over White Pass Friday morning

UPDATE: 
WHITE PASS - This crash has cleared.

------------------

White Pass, WA- A jack-knifed semi is partially blocking both directions of Hwy 12 over White Pass. 

It happened about 5 a.m. Friday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash is about three miles east of the summit. 

Right now, crews are directing traffic around the crash. 

