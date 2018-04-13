KPD investigating second robbery this week at Jet Mart

Officers say no one got hurt. The man is described as having an average build and wearing a mask covering his face. If you know anything, please call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery this week at the Jet Mart on Volland Street.

According to a press release from the department, "This is the second robbery to occur at the location in 4 days. We are investigating whether the incidents are related. The descriptions are similar and the suspect in both incidents displayed a knife to the clerk and demanded money. Similarly to the first robbery, the clerk complied and the suspect left on foot. "

Officers responded to the second incident around 9 p.m. Thursday. The first happened 10 p.m. Sunday.

