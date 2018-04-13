Newhouse introduces bill to honor fallen West Richland Marine Dietrich Schmieman

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced legislation, H.R. 5504, with the support of the entire Washington delegation in the U.S. House, to designate the U.S. Postal Service facility at 4801 West Van Giesen Street in West Richland, Washington, as the “Sergeant Dietrich Schmieman Post Office.” Sergeant Dietrich Schmieman of Richland was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina when he was tragically killed in a cargo plane crash in Mississippi on July 10, 2017.

“Our country owes a debt of gratitude for individuals like Dietrich who, through his service, has preserved the freedoms that are the cornerstone of our nation,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Sergeant Schmieman’s death was a tragedy, but I hope to be able to honor his sacrifice with this legislation and commemorate his memory by naming this West Richland Post Office after him.”

“Our son was passionate about the Pacific Northwest,” said Eric and Susan Schmieman, Dietrich’s parents. “It was such an integral part of him that he had a PNW tattoo and asked that his ashes be spread on Mount Rainier. Dietrich was equally passionate about his service in the Marine Corps, especially serving as a member of their special operations team, the Raiders. He held his Tri-Cities childhood friends as close as his brothers-in-arms. We are grateful that a federal building will be named after a young man who gave his life for our nation – a local building that will be visited often by his friends and family.”