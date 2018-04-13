As the weather gets warmer, stay aware of motorcyclistsPosted: Updated:
As the weather gets warmer, stay aware of motorcyclists
As more bikes get on the road, awareness behind the wheel plays an important role while driving.More >>
Construction set to start next week on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass
Despite late spring snow storms, work on a number of road improvements on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass will begin next week.More >>
Crash partially blocking Hwy 12 over White Pass Friday morning
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash is about three miles east of the summit. Right now, crews are directing traffic around the crash.More >>
KPD investigating second robbery this week at Jet Mart
Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery this week at the Jet Mart on Volland Street.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Exploring the history of the Pendleton Woolen Mills
You may have heard of the Pendleton Woolen Mills, but do you know the history behind the business?More >>
Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery
A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Elias Bustos
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elias Bustos, a.k.a. Marroquin.More >>
Dam leaking up to four gallons a minute
Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete.More >>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night.More >>
Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events
Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for a youth fishing event.More >>
