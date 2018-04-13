Keep pets' well-being in mind during Animal Cruelty Prevention Month

YAKIMA, WA - Today we spoke with an organization that every day spreads the message of giving your animals the proper care and being aware of animal cruelty.

"April is Animal Cruelty Prevention Month," said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, medical director for Yakima Humane Society.

The Yakima Humane Society's goal is to educate people about risks and warning signs of animal cruelty.

"Animal cruelty ranges from unintentional neglect - just not knowing what your pet should really be receiving - all the way through to the physical assaults," said Fitzpatrick.

Animals that have been abused suffer from malnutrition, other health concerns, and injuries due to physical harm. If you suspect an animal is suffering from animal cruelty...

"You can always contact our resources with Animal Control," Fitzpatrick explains. "Animal Control is a great expert to talk about what you can do to help provide better care for our pets."

Fitzpatrick also says that sometimes finding your pet a new home could be the best option.

"If you feel that you are unable to provide your own pet with the proper care; having a pet in your home is not the best option for you or that pet... sometimes re-homing them is what needs to happen," said Fitzpatrick.

Every year, the Yakima Humane Society receives anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 animals. They provide care for them and find them new homes.